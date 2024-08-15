 
Halle Berry marks her big day with a heartfelt note to herself

The actress turned 58 on August 14

August 15, 2024

Halle Berry commemorated her 58th birthday with a mote to herself.

The Oscar-winning actress took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, August 14 to mark her 58 birthday with a selfie.

In the celebratory post, the actress shared a snap of herself with a makeup-free look.

Berry penned down a note to herself in the caption that reads, "At 58, I’ve learned that less is more!"

"Thank you all for riding with me all these years!” she added.

Her fellow Hollywood celebrities rushed into her comment section, wishing her on her big day,

Taraji P. Henson wrote in the comment section, "Happy birthday sis!!!!

"Happiest of birthdays! Your talent, generosity, strength of character is awe inspiring! Love you sis,” Viola Davis penned down.

Moreover, her boyfriend musician Van Hunt, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2020, also marked Berry’s birthday by reposting her recent post to his Instagram Stories.

Recently in an interview with Extra TV, the Catwoman actress revealed that she would celebrate her birthday milestone advocating for women’s health.

