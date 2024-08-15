 
Geo News

Ronaldo makes history yet again as he leads Al Nassr to Super Cup final

Al Nassr to face longtime rival and top Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal after defeating Al Taawoun 2-0 in semi-final

By
Web Desk
|

August 15, 2024

Al Nassrs striker Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) hugs his teammates after defeating Al Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup 2024 semi-final on August 14, 2024. — Instagram/@cristiano
Al Nassr's striker Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) hugs his teammates after defeating Al Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup 2024 semi-final on August 14, 2024. — Instagram/@cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo yet again made history with Al Nassr as he led his team to a 2-0 victory over Al Taawoun, clinching a ticket for the Saudi Super Cup 2024 final.

Ronaldo scored his first goal of the new season during the Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday and etched his name in football history once again by becoming the first player to score in 23 consecutive seasons.

His first goal in the new season paved Al Nassr's way into the final to face longtime rival Al Hilal.

After the match, the 39-year-old Portuguese football legend took to his social media to celebrate the win with his fans.

In a post on his Instagram, he posted a series of pictures from the match and wrote: "Super Cup final here we come!"

However, not the entire match was a treat for Ronaldo and his men.

During aggregate time, Al Nassr's Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic received a red card, making him unavailable for the blockbuster final. 

Ronaldo's reaction to the red card soon went viral on social media as the cameras caught him watching the replay of Brozovic’s play on the bench, saying he couldn’t believe the referees affected Al Nassr once again.

However, Al Nassr plans to file a complaint against the decision in hopes for the red card to be downgraded or rescinded before the final next Saturday where they will face Al Hilal, the club which has dominated the leader charts in the 2023-2024 campaign.

The club left Ronaldo's club without titles in the King's Cup and the Saudi Pro League but the Super Cup final gives the five-time Ballon d'Or winner another chance to hoist his first trophy in that country. 

