Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's itinerary for Colombia trip comes to light

Here is everywhere Meghan Markle, Prince Harry intend to go during their trip to Colombia

By
Web Desk
|

August 15, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s full travel itinerary for Colombia has finally been brought to light.

This trip to the South American country is slated to begin on August 15th and and will featured the Sussexes, in and around the Vice President.

According to a report by People magazine, it will begin with the duo heading off to Bogotá alongside the Vice President Francia Marquez and her husband Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

For those unversed, the Vice President is the first Black woman to hold their position in all of Colombia.

On their first day in the country the couple are slated to undertake an Insight Session at a school where they will teach young people about the effects of the digital world on youngsters.

Other moments in their itinerary include participating in a summit alongside experts, activists and the community members intent on creating a more positive online environment. 

