Sofia Vergara reminisces about her fun times on 'Modern Family' set

'Modern Family' ran for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020

August 15, 2024

Sofia Vergara has recalled her time on the set of the popular sitcom Modern Family.

In an interview with Variety, the 52-year-old actress revealed that she would love to go back to that time in her life.

"I'd die to be on that set," Sofia told the outlet. "It'd be so much fun.

The actress also teased a Modern Family reboot, suggesting, "A TV movie maybe?"

“I miss everything from the actors to the scripts that were so well-written, the whole show, the whole 11 years, I miss all of it, the Griselda star said with a smile. "The craft service was really good too.”

"You know, as an actress, to be able to land a role as amazing in a show that people loved all over the world, like 80 countries or whatever, it was not only kids or adults, it was just whole families that were so happy to see us and had so many laughs with Gloria and the rest of the cast,” she added.

For those unversed, Modern Family ran for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020 and is now available to watch on Peacock and Hulu.

