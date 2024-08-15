National Stadium Karachi's new design unveiled as revamping underway

The final look of the National Stadium Karachi with a roof after the two reconstruction phases are over. — Author/File

A new design of Karachi’s National Stadium has come to the fore as revamping of the stadium is underway.



The plan for the model indicates that the stadium will be renovated in two phases. The first will be done before the 2025 Champions Trophy and the second phase will take place after the conclusion of the ICC event.

The new model indicates that a fresh building will be built right in front of the main structure. Reports suggest that the new infrastructure will host VIP boxes, a gallery, media boxes and boxes for families of the ones playing. The two dressing rooms can also be shifted to the new building.

Moreover, the stadium will have a roof all across the structure. The roof will be installed during the second phase of the construction.

So far, the scoreboard building has been revamped at the National Stadium including the enclosures of Iqbal Qasim and Naseem-ul-Ghani.

As for the other venues all across the country that are in desperate need of reconstruction, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has approved the upgradation of Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi stadiums.

The cricketing body has allocated Rs12.80 billion for the infrastructural upgrade of the three massive venues.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and the National Stadium in Karachi are set to host the ICC Champions Trophy next year from February 19 to March 9.