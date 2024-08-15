After Olympic triumph, Arshad Nadeem aims to break javelin throw's world record

Pakistan's javelin thrower posing with his Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 9, 2024 at the Men's Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony in Stade de France, Saint-Denis, Paris, France. — Reuters

KARACHI: Arshad Nadeem, who created history for Pakistan by winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, has now set his sights on breaking the javelin throw’s world record.



Nadeem says he will return to action after a two-month break to achieve new heights in his athletic career.

The javelin record breaker at the Paris Olympics has also expressed his intention to compete in the Olympics 2032 — if he remains fit, to secure another medal.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Nadeem spoke about his career, achievements, and plans.

He shared how his perseverance and hard work helped him overcome injuries to achieve Olympic success. Nadeem credited his coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, for his continuous guidance and pushing him towards his goal.

The Olympian said that despite suffering from injuries before the Olympics, his dedication and consistency eventually paid off.

The athlete revealed that he has been working tirelessly since 2012.

Emphasising the importance of being fully fit for the javelin event due to the constant risk of injury, Nadeem stated that along with technique, fitness is also very crucial for consistency with throws of over 90 metres, and the same has been the key to his success.

Sharing his plans, Nadeem stated that after winning the Olympic medal, his next target is to break the world record in javelin throw.

The gold medallist added that he plans to resume preparing for the World Athletics Championships after a brief period of rest, to set a new world record.

Nadeem also mentioned his intent to participate in various major events in four years before the next Olympics.