Ben Affleck keeping his 52nd birthday as 'intimate' as possible

Ben Affleck is back to keeping special occasions as 'intimate' as possible after separation from his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.

The Batman star kept his celebration to his 'close friends and family'— contrary to Lopez's extravagant taste who celebrated hers with a big Bridgerton-themed bash last month.

"Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday and spend it with close friends and family," an insider spilled to ET Online.

Although Lopez seemingly snubbed him in her new throwback post on his birthday, Affleck still has ex-wife Jennifer Garner to fill in for Lopez.

Garner was spotted at her ex-husband Ben Affleck's home in Brentwood on Thursday, where the Oscar-winning actor was celebrating his 52nd birthday.



"Jennifer Garner is being communicative and an understanding shoulder for Ben," the source told the outlet.

"She's there for him every step of the way and given the involvement of their kids, she's very supportive. She also respects his private and personal life and doesn't get too involved."

Affleck's new $20.5 million equestrian estate in Los Angeles that's close to Garner's residence on sale is another gesture to make sure their three kids—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12—are close to both parents.

As for his impending divorce with Lopez, sources revealed that the reason behind dragging it is to make it as seemless as possible for the kids.

"They want to make sure the kids are comfortable with the transition and where they are living, etcetera," ET's source shared last month.

"They don't want to make it feel like they're pulling the rug from underneath their children. They're making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible."

His $60.8 million marital mansion with Lopez—which they found ideal for their blended family and they moved in two years ago—remains on sale.

