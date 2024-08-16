Prince Harry rejected King Charles olive branch during recent UK visit?

King Charles offered his estranged son Prince Harry to stay at Buckingham Palace during the duke’s recent visit to UK in May, it is claimed.



However, Archie and Lilibet doting father 'turned down offer” and chose a hotel instead.'

The Times quoted an insider as claiming: "I don't know what more the King could have done. He offered Harry to stay at Buckingham Palace but that it seems even that wasn't good enough.

"It was far from clear what the duke's plans were. When it came to it there was no space in the King's diary in between treatment and other scheduled events."

The tipsters went on saying, “It makes Harry's decision to stay in a hotel all the more strange when the Palace would naturally offer all the security you could wish for.”

“It would also have made more sense from a point of view of seeing his father as it would be easier for the King to see his son if they were staying nearby,” the royal sources further explained.

Earlier, Prince Harry’s spokesperson had said over meeting with King Charles: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.”