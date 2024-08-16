King's College London to review arms investment policy after student protests

Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, October 14, 2023. — Reuters

King’s College London (KCL), a prestigious educational institution in Britain, has decided to review its investment policy in arms companies following mass protests by student unions, The Times has reported.

The protests, held by student unions in solidarity with Palestinians facing genocide in Gaza and against the severe war brutalities by Israeli forces in the Strip, have prompted this decision, claims the British daily newspaper.

The Times quoted student union sources as saying that the college administration has been mulling these investment policy revisions since April.

The news website also cited an Instagram statement by Hassan Ali, vice-president of the King’s College London Students Union, which reads: “The university will no longer invest in companies engaged in the production or distribution of controversial weapons.”

Claiming that an understanding between KCL finance executives at the university was reached on Monday, sources confirmed to The Times that a formal agreement to finalise the decision is expected in October.



It further said that a statement would be incorporated into the King’s College London Environment, Social and Governance framework under a ‘Controversial Weapons’ clause. “… the university will not hold any direct or indirect (via pooled funds) investments in companies deemed to be engaged in controversial weapons,” according to the student union leader’s statement cited by the British daily.

“In this context, controversial weapons are defined as cluster bombs, land mines, depleted uranium weapons, chemical and biological weapons, blinding laser weapons, non-detectable fragments and incendiary weapons (white phosphorus). Exposure to any such investments will be monitored regularly,” it added as per the news website.

“The milestone is a testament to the power of our community’s dedication and perseverance,” The Times quoted Ali as saying in his statement.

Since Hamas’s attack on October 7 and Israel’s response in Gaza, several British campuses have been facing mass student protests. Student unionists and activists at universities across the country are accusing their institutions of being “complicit in genocide” and are calling for an end to investments in Israeli companies and defence firms that supply arms to Israel.