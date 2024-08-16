 
Dallas hosts poetry exhibition and fundraiser for Edhi Foundation

Consul General of Pakistan in Houston stresses need of literature in promoting positive values in society

Raja Zahid Akhtar Khanzada
August 16, 2024

Audience can be seen at international exhibition of renowned poet Ghazala Habibs collection, Lamkaan in Dallas. — Geo News/Screengrab
DALLAS: The power of poetry to inspire and uplift was celebrated at the introduction ceremony and international exhibition of renowned poet Ghazala Habib's collection, "Lamkaan".

Aftab Chaudhry, the consul general of Pakistan in Houston, emphasised the significance of literature in promoting constructive activities and positive values in society.

Chaudhry highlighted the importance of mushairas and literary events in preserving and promoting language and culture. The event, which also served as a fundraiser for the Edhi Foundation, featured speakers including Barkat Baseria, Maulana Aseel Khan, and Iqbal Hassan, who praised the foundation's extensive welfare work for humans and animals.

A documentary showcasing Edhi's services was screened, and attendees generously donated for the welfare organisation. Javed Anwar, a prominent American social personality and business tycoon, announced a donation of $50,000 to the Edhi Foundation.

The book launch ceremony featured notable poets Manzar Bhupali, Wasi Shah, and Dr Amir Qureshi, who lauded Ghazala's poetry for its powerful voice, social consciousness, and love for Kashmir.

The event, hosted by Ghazala, was attended by esteemed guests, including Dr Asif Qadeer, Aqeel Ashraf, Farhan Syed, Nader Darrani, and Fatima Zahra Jabeen.

The mushaira was a memorable event in Dallas, with participants Nilofar Abbasi, Ashraf Bashir, Kiran Hayat, Usha Perry, and Haiqa Khan receiving commemorative shields. 

