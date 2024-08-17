Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to 'cross each other' at Venice Film Festival?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s movie premiere are scheduled in a way that they will not be crossing paths at the upcoming Venice Film Festival.



In a recent interview of Vanity Fair the events artistic director, Alberto Barbera appeared and talked about the upcoming event.

At the annual film festival, Jolie and Pitt's films, Maria and Wolf respectively, will have their world premiere.

Barbera was asked if the former couple would have the potential to run into each other at the event.

In response, he revealed that “of course” their premiere is scheduled separately.

"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [Aug.] 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride [Film Festival]," Barbera told the outlet.

He went on to say, "Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice.”

"There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in 2014 and the Eternals actress filed for divorce two years later.

The exes, who share six children, their divorce negotiations remain ongoing.

A source told People magazine about their settlement, "Both sides are still talking, but it's not done yet."