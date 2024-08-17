Celine Dion gives insights into behind-the-scenes of her Paris Olympics show

Céline Dion just expressed gratitude for her son, René-Charles, who supported the iconic musician at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Friday, the 56-year-old Canadian singer, took to her official Instagram account to upload a behind-the-scenes video, providing insights into the preparations that were made for her performance that was held on July 26, where Dione sang Hymne A L’Amour, a song by the French singer Édith Piaf

This show, at the base of the Eiffel Tower, marked the surprise return of the My Heart Will Go On singer ever since she has been struggling with stiff-person syndrome, which was diagnosed back in December 2022.

In the video, Dion could be seen in front of a hotel as she was greeted by her dedicated fans, some of whom expressed adoration for the star by bringing her balloons.

Further on, the clip the I’m Alive hit-maker was filmed changing into her stunning dress that she wore to the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

After her make-up and hair were done, Dion also displayed her intact flexibility with some pre-show stretches and exercise.

At the base of the stage riser, waited her son, whom she embraced before taking the summer games stage to kick off her performance.