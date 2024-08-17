Demi Lovato, Alyson Stoner reveal how they settled a longstanding rift

Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner, former Camp Rock co-stars, revealed how they ended their feud for their upcoming documentary Child Star.

The 31-year-old Heart Attack is busy making her directorial debut with Child Star, interviewing names like Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, Christina Ricci and more about growing up famous.

In this regard, she even arranged an on-camera conversation with Alyson, however, the pair had to settle a longstanding rift first, according to Hollywood Reporter.

During the interview, Lovato and Alyson looked back on the stumbling blocks they encountered in their relationship and how they eventually reconciled.

It is worth mentioning that Demi was 15 and Alyson was 14 when Camp Rock first aired on the Disney Channel in 2008, starring the two of them alongside the Jonas Brothers.

As per the publication, two years later, they reunited for Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, however, on that project, Alyson had a strained experience working with Demi while the Let It Go singer was struggling with drugs and her body image, and as a result, her behavior was prickly that caused Alyson to walk "on eggshells" around her.

In regards to that, Alyson remarked on camera, “There was definitely a lot of fear of a blowup.”

Additionally, Demi had to assure Alyson that she had "changed over the years" before her former co-star would agree to be interviewed for the project as she and Alyson sat down for an off-camera conversation that the latter described as "healing" before the taped interview took place.

Furthermore, Demi also admitted that her "traumatic" experience of child stardom had led to her troublesome attitude during the making of Camp Rock 2.