WATCH: Did Cristiano Ronaldo just tease his next endeavour after football?

A combination of images shows Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/@cristiano/Screengrab

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has left his fans in a frenzy after seemingly dropping hints about what fans speculate to be his new project.

The 39-year-old Portuguese football legend recently posted a video on his social media in which he can be seen repeatedly trying to record a video of himself in a living room set in a studio.

In the video, on every attempt, Ronaldo was asked to not make a video of himself by another person who wasn't shown in the video.

Additionally, in the beginning of the video, a voice-over can be heard saying: "When you ask Cristiano Ronaldo not to share info about his new project."

The video has left fans abuzz with theories as they interpret cryptic clues about Ronaldo's new project.

While the details of the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner's potential new project remain shrouded in mystery, the brief clip has ignited excitement among fans as they predict he may be launching a new podcast or he may be involved in a media project linked to a brand.



Others believe this project hints at Ronaldo's possible hobby after retirement from football.

However, some fans believe the theory of Ronaldo leaving the pitch may be a bit dramatic. Fans also pointed out that the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star wouldn't be smiling so much if retirement were the reason behind the video.