 
Geo News

WATCH: Did Cristiano Ronaldo just tease his next endeavour after football?

New podcast or brand deal? Fans speculate theories while trying to interpret cryptic clues from Ronaldo's recent video

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2024

A combination of images shows Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/@cristiano/Screengrab
A combination of images shows Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/@cristiano/Screengrab

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has left his fans in a frenzy after seemingly dropping hints about what fans speculate to be his new project.

The 39-year-old Portuguese football legend recently posted a video on his social media in which he can be seen repeatedly trying to record a video of himself in a living room set in a studio.

In the video, on every attempt, Ronaldo was asked to not make a video of himself by another person who wasn't shown in the video.

Additionally, in the beginning of the video, a voice-over can be heard saying: "When you ask Cristiano Ronaldo not to share info about his new project."

The video has left fans abuzz with theories as they interpret cryptic clues about Ronaldo's new project.

While the details of the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner's potential new project remain shrouded in mystery, the brief clip has ignited excitement among fans as they predict he may be launching a new podcast or he may be involved in a media project linked to a brand.

Others believe this project hints at Ronaldo's possible hobby after retirement from football.

However, some fans believe the theory of Ronaldo leaving the pitch may be a bit dramatic. Fans also pointed out that the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star wouldn't be smiling so much if retirement were the reason behind the video.

Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI secy says no decision yet on India's participation
Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI secy says no decision yet on India's participation
After Olympic triumph, Arshad Nadeem aims to break javelin throw's world record
After Olympic triumph, Arshad Nadeem aims to break javelin throw's world record
Sindh showers praise, prizes on ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem
Sindh showers praise, prizes on ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem
National Stadium Karachi's new design unveiled as revamping underway
National Stadium Karachi's new design unveiled as revamping underway
Babar Azam to bat at 'number four' in first Test against Bangladesh
Babar Azam to bat at 'number four' in first Test against Bangladesh
Ronaldo makes history yet again as he leads Al Nassr to Super Cup final
Ronaldo makes history yet again as he leads Al Nassr to Super Cup final
What punishment will Elon Musk, JK Rowling get if Imane Khelif wins lawsuit?
What punishment will Elon Musk, JK Rowling get if Imane Khelif wins lawsuit?
Spainish football star Yamal's father stabbed: report
Spainish football star Yamal's father stabbed: report