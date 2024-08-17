Britney Spears impersonator recommends fresh face for biopic role

Britney Spears' impersonator Allegra DuVal recommends an unknown actress for the role in upcoming biopic.

DuVal, who performs as Spears at events and TV shows like FOX’s I Can See Your Voice, shared her casting preference in a recent interview on The TMZ Podcast.

According to the outlet, DuVal suggested that "a famous actress might feel too forced" as they probably "won't look exactly like" the Toxic singer.

Although Spears' lookalike has not been contacted for the role, she expressed her willingness to serve as a body double if needed.

DuVal pointed out her "super-similar" physical traits and emphasized her familiarity with Spears' dance routines as qualifications for the role.

The biopic, which is based on Spears' memoir The Woman in Me, is still in its early stages of development as per reports.

Jon M. Chu is directing, and Marc Platt is producing for Universal Pictures. Notably, it is reported that Felicia Culotta, Spears’ former assistant, has recommended Emma Roberts for the role.