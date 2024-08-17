Europe's £8.6m bridge allows tourists to visit three countries in a day

A view of Three Countries Bridge in Basel, Switzerland. — Facebook/Reconnect

Europe's Three Countries Bridge, an award-winning bridge that cost around £86 million to construct, enables tourists to visit three countries in a day.



According to the Daily Express, the bridge, which is the world's longest single-span bridge, crosses the Rhine river between France's Huningue and Germany's Weil am Rhein.

The bridge lies in Swiss city of Basel and stretches an impressive 248 metres in length, with its main span reaching 229.4m.

It features no central supports in the water and stands as a testament to modern engineering and design, dedicated solely for the use of pedestrians and cyclists.

The bridge is the brainchild of visionary Franco-Austrian architect Dietmar Feichtinger and was inaugurated in 2007.

Travel enthusiasts who have ventured across this bridge have shared their awe-inspiring experiences online.

One visitor commented: "Great opportunity to walk to Germany, France and Switzerland in one day."

One traveller remarked: "The bridge itself is amazing. That such a large and expensive bridge was built solely for pedestrians and bicycles is enlightening."

They continued, highlighting the contrast between the sides: "The German side is very industrial, being a large port area. There is a very large, multicultural area that is bedecked with colour."