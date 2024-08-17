Olivia Rodrigo reveals how she 'passes a lot of' free time on tour

Olivia Rodrigo just got candid about the exhaustion of touring.

In an interview with Complex, she revealed her sleep schedule, stating how she sleeps for “13 hours a day” to wear off the lethargy she has amid her on going Guts World Tour.

The 21-year-ols pop singer, who is currently in Los Angeles, admitted how her sleeping schedule helps her stay “grounded” on the road.

"Oh, wow. Well, I sleep so much on tour. I sleep for 13 hours a day sometimes. I'm so exhausted. So that passes a lot of the time,” the Vampire hit-maker told the outlet.

Rodrigo continued, “But I've just been reading and I've been watching all of my comfort shows. I've been watching S** and the City every day to make myself feel like I'm grounded and at home."

Expressing how it feels to be based in LA and being there for her tour, Olivia Rodrigo stated, "It's amazing. It's kind of weird, I've been on tour for so long in various cities around the world, so it's interesting to just wake up in my own bed and be like, 'Oh, time to play a show today!' It throws off my routine a little bit, but it's so nice to be home, and have all my friends and family come to the shows. It's a really good vibe."