Kate Middleton, Prince William make 'clear and conscious decision'

The royal expert also shares update about Kate Middleton's return to royal duties

August 17, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a ‘clear and conscious decision’ as the Princess of Wales is undergoing cancer treatment.

Royal expert Tom Sykes, citing a royal insider, claims the future king and queen are prioritizing family time this summer.

According to the Daily Beast, Tom Sykes quoted the source as saying “They [Kate Middleton and Prince William] made a clear and conscious decision to take time out as a family. Seeing them both looking so happy and relaxed with each other and so comfortable in each other’s company tells you a lot about where they are.”

Sharing update about Kate Middleton’s health and return to royal duties, Tom Sykes claimed, “There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate.”

The royal expert went on saying, “Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritize the things that matter to her from now on. In her case, that means her kids.”

