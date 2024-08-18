Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘Archwell' cannot win in Columbia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at a loss of direction as they make their trip to Columbia.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are confused as to how should they represent their brand Archwell, as the trip lacks purpose.

Royal expert Victoria Murphy told The Sun: "We don't know who they're going to meet. When Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh met Francia Márquez, she was there representing Britain so it was very clear what Sophie represented, and it was not the interest of the Colombian government.

She added: "That's what the working royals have, their message, their purpose, their representation is very clear when they go to other countries.

"With Harry and Meghan it's not clear what Archewell's stance is on a lot of things, in the same way.

"There's no doubt it will draw attention, but what is the purpose of that attention and how well thought through is it being channeled?” she questioned.

The expert concluded: "With Harry and Meghan I feel they would benefit from being more focused on certain things and hammering home to the public 'this is what we represent'."