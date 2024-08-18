Meghan Markle opens up about Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Colombia without their children Archie and Lilibet on Thursday.



However, they didn’t miss the opportunity to talk about son Prince Archie as the royal couple visited kindergarteners at the Colegio La Giralda in Santa Fe.

Meghan and Harry seemingly missed their children Archie and Lilibet too much as the royal couple paid a memorable visit to the local public school.

The school prepared a vibrant welcome for the Duke and Duchess with performances throughout the grounds featuring students in traditional Colombian dress, cumbia songs, and live percussion.



According to US Magazine, while visiting kindergarteners at the Colegio La Giralda in Santa Fe, Meghan said, in Spanish, to one of the kids, “You’re the same age as my son Archie!”

Meanwhile, back in May when Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria, the Duchess had said, “I love being a mom.

“What I think that means now is that balance will always change for you. That balance, what seems balanced 10 years ago is going to shift. And so being a mom has always been a dream of mine. And I’m so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children.”