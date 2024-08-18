Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional as ‘Freakier Friday' shooting nears end

Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed her sentiments in an heartfelt post as filming of Freakier Friday is getting close to end.

The 65-year-old actress took to her Instagram and shared: “The last FRIDAY of this FREAKIEST FRIDAY or shall I call it CRYDAY.”

She wrote: “We still have a couple days left next week, but it's winding down and this morning as I arrived at work and looked at the hundreds of people gathering together to make it for the fans, shooting the movie in California."

The actress went on to say, "I'm feeling especially grateful to my ULTIMATE movie daughter, @lindsaylohan without whom we could not have made this movie."



She also mentioned that Lohan gifted her a Suzie Kondi shirt after the actress complimented her on hers.

“I wore it today in honor of her. Off to wig and work. Thanks for all the @disneyd23 LOVE! It was LEGENDARY!,” she posted.

Freakier Friday, a sequel to Freaky Friday will see the return of Curtis and Lohan reprising their mother-daughter duo role, more than two decades after they switched bodies in the 2003 film.

In addition to them, Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon will return for the movie, with Manny Jacinto joining the cast. Freakier Friday will release in 2025.

