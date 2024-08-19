Malala Yousafzai makes rare statement about Taylor Swift post Wembley gig

Malala Yousafzai celebrated a milestone in her life while she reflected on “the joy of music.”

The Pakistani education activist shared pictures on Instagram that she and her loved ones took at a recent Taylor Swift Eras Tour show at London's Wembley Stadium.

In terms of the post’s caption, Yousafzai recalled a childhood memory involving the Fearless singer and wrote, "Having lived through a time where music and art were banned, music felt like a gift.”

She reminisced about a middle school memory where she sang Swift's song Love Story with her best friend, Moniba.

Furthermore, the activist went on to describe what the Eras Tour meant to her and that it was her first "proper" concert experience.



It is worth mentioning that Malala celebrated the occasion at Wembley Stadium with her husband, Asser Malik, and some friends.

She posed with Malik and two of her friends in the stadium while they traded colorful friendship bracelets and made Swift's signature heart hands.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate reminded her followers in her caption that some people still can't experience the joy of music.

She continued, "In Swat, music made my friends and me feel confident and free. And one day I hope we will live in a world where every girl will be able to enjoy music and live out her wildest dreams “