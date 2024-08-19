Matt Willis makes surprising revelation about marriage proposal to wife Emma

Matt Willis revealed his wife Emma Willis' reaction after he proposed to her for marriage following a “disaster dinner” in Venice.

The TV host started dating the Busted singer back in 2004 when he was at the height of fame and she was presenting on MTV.

Emma and Matt appeared on Monday’s episode of Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's NewlyWeds podcast after they returned to screen as hosts of Love is Blind UK.

During the podcast, Matt shared insights into his 'embarrassing' proposal and explained how he planned to do it in Italy to avoid being surrounded with English punters or more specifically, Busted fans.

Surprisingly, the proposal did not go as planned. “When I proposed, she was devastated. Deadly. Embarrassed, embarrassed, so embarrassed so we went to, I took her away to Venice for a birthday," he revealed.

According to Daily Mail, he had organized it at a restaurant in Venice at the table in front of everyone. However, someone started singing a Busted song and that made him think, "This is going to be terribly wrong."

Furthermore, Emma revealed that the chaos of the evening left her feeling like he was acting weird and she couldn't decide if he was going to propose or end things with her.

As per the publication, unknowingly, Matt walked to the famous Rialto Bridge and decided it was the spot where he would propose.

He said, "I think I said, go down there. Because I was like, oh, there's loads of people around and they're all gonna look at us and Oh, my God, How embarrassing. But not like, Oh, don't propose. Just like, oh, how mortifyingly embarrassing."

Moreover, while speaking to Women's Health UK earlier this month, Emma revealed that she thinks she would have fallen for Matt if they had appeared on the show together.