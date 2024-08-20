President Joe Biden addresses DNC as he passes torch to VP Kamala Harris

US President Joe Biden speaks during Day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, US, August 19, 2024.

Multiple speakers thank president for his dedicated service to US.

Biden recounts his administration's accomplishments in speech.



"America, I love you," says President Joe Biden in DNC address.



United States President Joe Biden on Monday night took the stage at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago to make his farewell address.



According to CNN, Biden, 81, was proudly introduced on the stage by his daughter, Ashley, signifying the passing of the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris amidst strong family support.

This marks a significant moment as the president addresses his own party following his recent withdrawal from the race, compelled by influential party members and voters.

With 50 years in public service, this speech represents one of his final opportunities to advocate for his legacy and vision for the nation.

Earlier, multiple speakers at the event expressed gratitude to Biden for his dedicated service to the country in their respective remarks.

He was introduced by his daughter, Ashley, who spoke after remarks by first lady Jill Biden.

When he came on stage, Biden hugged Ashley and appeared to wipe away tears with a tissue. Other Biden family members were also emotional as they watched the moment from the VIP suite.

The crowd cheered for more than four minutes before Biden began his speech by thanking his wife and First Lady Jill Biden, calling her "our rock" of the family.

"Family is beginning, the middle and the end. And I love you all," Biden said. "America, I love you."

Biden recounted the accomplishments of his administration in his speech at the DNC.



"As your president, I’ve been determined to keep America moving forward, not going back. To stand against hate and violence and all its forms, to be a nation where we not only live with but thrive on diversity, demonising no one, leaving no one behind, and become a nation that we profess to be," he said.

He also recounted his commitment to "rebuild the backbone of America — the middle class."

Biden touted that the bills he passed "did more for red states than blue" because a president must deliver for all Americans.

"Because of you — and I'm not exaggerating — because of you, we've had one of the most extraordinary four years of progress ever, period. And when I say we, I mean Kamala and me," he added.

He also described the events that led to his decision to run in 2020, including the 2017 "Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The president said: "I just lost part of my soul, but I ran with a deep conviction in America. I know and believe in an America where honesty, dignity, decency still matter, an America where everyone has a fair shot and hate has no safe harbour.”

Several members of Biden's family gathered near the Delaware delegation on the convention floor.

The family members include Biden's children and grandchildren.

Thousands of mostly peaceful pro-Palestinian protesters also marched in Chicago on the opening day of the DNC, in a show of anger against the Biden administration's support for Israel in the Gaza war.

After hours of peaceful demonstrations, dozens of protesters broke through part of the perimeter security fence, drawing riot police to the site, a Reuters witness said.

The DNC's security team confirmed that protesters breached a portion of the fencing on the outer perimeter near the convention arena but said law enforcement personnel acted quickly and there was no threat to attendees.

Reuters witnesses saw four people detained and placed in handcuffs. Chicago police confirmed at a press conference that arrests were made but did not say how many.

Chanting intensified ahead of the fence breach, as protesters reached a neighbourhood park on Chicago's West Side and paused to amplify their calls for a ceasefire. Amid the noise, the crowd turned its frustration toward Harris, referring to the Democratic candidate as "Killer Kamala".