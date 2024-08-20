How Selena Gomez reacted to landing her role in 'Emilia Perez'

Selena Gomez is looking back at her transformative role in the upcoming French comedy film Emilia Perez.



On Monday, Gomez took to Instagram to share glimpses from the set, offering fans a behind the scenes look at her experience.

The Only Murders in the Building actress posted a series of pictures, including a sweet clip capturing the moment she first found out she had landed the role.

Selena Gomez reminisces about her transformative role in 'Emilia Perez'

The photos from the vanity mirror and candid moments showcased the journey she embarked on while filming.



"When I found out I got the part for @emiliaperezfilm and the sessions in between lolll," the Who Says hitmaker wrote in the caption.

The post quickly garnered fans' attention who flooded the comments section with their love.

"You deserve all the good things life has to offer????we love you so much queen," one wrote.

Another added, "I am having a Emilia Perez bday party where we all go see the film and dress up and I can not be more excited!! Congrats Selena!!"

However, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park also expressed her excitement for Gomez's film in the comment, writing, "Oh how I can’t waittttr to watch this."

Emilia Perez also starring Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, and Édgar Ramírez, is set to hit theaters on August 21, 2024.