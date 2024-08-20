Marla Thomas honours late husband Phil Donahue with emotional tribute

Marla Thomas has a heartfelt tribute for her late husband Phil Donahue and 'their cosy little community.'



Marla, 86, left her followers a long note and a throwback picture with Phil late Monday, a day after his death at age 88.

“Hello, Friends. I'm sure by now you've heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night," she began as she included an old picture of the couple—which she later revealed was one of her favourites.

The actress also expressed gratitude for their wellwishers who extended their love and support during the time, since as per People, Phil suffered 'a long illness' before his demise on August 18.

Before that, she also announced her departure from social media for the time being to grieve in memory of their 44 years together.

"So I know you understand that I'll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts,” she added.

Marla also shared her intention behind the post, revealing that she basically did not want to disappear without saying thank you for all the love and support they received following his demise.



At last, she said Phil would have been very touched by the warm responses from everyone.

On a concluding note, she expressed hope that anyone reading the post will continue to hold close those they cherish most.

As per People, Phil had Marla as well as their children, grandchildren, his sister, and his golden retriever Charlie by his side at the time of his passing.

The couple initially met on his daytime talk show The Donahue Show, which was the first show in the industry to have a studio audience.

Marla once recalled sensing 'instant chemistry' with Phil when the two first met, an interaction she revealed in 2012 on her YouTube channel.

Marla was there to promote her movie Thieves on his show but the pair got flirtatious by the end. She also claimed telling him, “Whoever is the woman in your life is very lucky.”

Marla and Phil wed three years later on May 21, 1980.