Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles discloses Blue Ivy's hidden talents

Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter has a hidden talent.

In an interview with E! News, Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles unveiled her grand daughter's special talent.

She told the outlet that Blue Ivy, 12, is a self-taught classical pianist.

"She's self-taught and she sounds like a concert pianist. She paints, she draws, she does poetry. She's just an artistic soul," said proud grandmother.

Knowles added, "I'm really, really proud of her. I can't wait 'til the world gets to really hear."

In addition to her piano skills, Blue Ivy has been dancing as part of her mother’s backup troupe during Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour.

It is worth mentioning that Blue Ivy will soon make her mark in the film industry as she voices the character Kiara in the Disney prequel Mufasa: The Lion King.

The film, set to release on December 20, 2024, explores the backstory of Mufasa and the Pride Lands.

Blue Ivy’s role as Kiara is particularly special as she voices the daughter of Nala, a character played by her mother Beyonce.