'Joker: Folie à Deux' director reveals difference in Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn

Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips has revealed what sets Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn apart from Margot Robbie’s.



Barbie star Margot played the character in 2016’s Suicide Squad and its sequels The Suicide Squad and Birds Of Prey.

“The high voice, that accent, the gum chewing and all that sort of sassy stuff that’s in the comics, we stripped that away. We wanted her to fit into this world of Gotham that we created from the first movie,” Phillips told Variety.

During the interview, the director also shared his thoughts about calling the movie a musical, “Most of the music in the movie is really just dialogue. It’s just Arthur not having the words to say what he wants to say, so he sings them instead…I just don’t want people to think that it’s like In the Heights, where the lady in the bodega starts to sing and they take it out onto the street, and the police are dancing…No disrespect, because I loved In the Heights.”

Lead stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix joined in on the topic, with Gaga saying, “We asked ourselves what would need to be true for two people to just break into song in the middle of a conversation? Where does the music come from when no one can hear it but the characters? Neither Arthur nor Lee are professional singers and they shouldn’t sound like they are.”

Joaquin shared: “It was important to me that we never perform the songs as one typically does in a musical. We didn’t want vibrato and perfect notes…nerve-racking but honest”