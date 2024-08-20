 
Brad Pitt meets George Clooney ahead of new movie release

Brad Pitt and George Clooney's upcoming movie 'Wolfs' is slated to be released in September

August 20, 2024

Photo: Brad Pitt meets George Clooney ahead of new movie release
Brad Pitt is reportedly spending majority of his time with George Clooney ahead of new movie release.

As fans will be aware, Brad Pitt and George Clooney star in the upcoming movie, Wolfs, slated to be released on September 20th 2024. According to the latest report of Page Six, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith alum has arrived in Milan, Italy to meet his close pal, George.

In a chat with an attendant, the Troy actor mentioned that he was headed towards Lake Como.

During an interview with GQ Magazine, George explained why he considered himself to be a privileged person.

“We’re in a profession that doesn’t force you into retirement,” he established at the time.

The interviewer expressed in reply, “Well, there’s two sides of that coin, right? There is that cliché for actors of: All of a sudden the phone stops ringing.”

George elaborated, “Okay, but there’s two ways of doing this, right? The phone stops ringing if your decision is that you want to continue to be the character that you were when you were 35, and you want a softer lens.”

