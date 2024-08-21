Michael Keaton dishes on hilarious moments with his grandkids

After playing so many roles in film, Micheal Keaton loves being a grandad.



The 72-year-old actor sat down with Jimmy Fallon on his late-night show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and talked about how his son Sean facilitated Fallon in his recent song Wrap Me Up.

Then the host asked Keaton about his grandkids, Sean's kids, River, and Maggie.

"Sean's got a couple of children. My grandchildren. I'm not really that crazy about 'em," the Beetlejuice actor said to the host.



He went on to say, "No, yeah. It's great. I love it. It's fantastic. It's so good, I don't even know where to start. People get tired of hearing from me, I'm in the car and I'm driving, you know, with the two of them in the back. We're going somewhere ... I take them everywhere."

The Batman actor further dished, "And I hear them talking. I hear them talking in the back. And it's something like, 'No he doesn't.' I'm not paying any attention. I'm driving. They go, 'Yeah. Look. You see?' And then I hear them saying things like, 'No, no, no he has some hair in the back. See?' "

"I swear to God. And then he goes ... I think first it was like, 'No, it's not. It's white. It's not hair.' They're breaking it down," he laughed while sharing.

"Dude, I'm right here. I'm right in the front!" Keaton added.

It is pertinent to mention that Keaton reprised his Batman role for the first time since 1992 in the 2022 movie The Flash.