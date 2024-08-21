 
Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice to protect Princess Charlotte

August 21, 2024

Kate Middleton, who's undergoing chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis, has made a big sacrifice for her beloved daughter Princess Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales has seemingly cut back on her mum duty due to her battle with cancer and sent the Princess to the most caring and loving royal's protection in surprising way.

The future Queen, who's gearing up to join the King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral, has decided to give key family role to Duchess Sophie so that the nine-year-old could not feel locked in house amid her mom's health woes.

Sophie has a blossoming relationship with Princess Charlotte after the aunt and niece have shared an occasional shopping trip to Chelsea and Knightsbridge.

However, it's really a big decision for a mom - who never leaves her kids alone - to give them in someone's protection, but fortunately Duchess Sophie is an amazing lady who enjoys warm bond with royal kids.

Despite Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor is currently studying at St Andrews University, she also takes care and adores Prince William and Kate's sweetheart too when she's off from school.

