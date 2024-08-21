'Megalopolis' trailer: Watch Adam Driver in modern Roman Empire

The first full length trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis has been released.



Adam Driver takes on the lead role, playing an idealistic architect who aims to rebuild the dystopian city of Rome.

The trailer begins in a distinct manner by calling out Coppola’s critics, who gave bad reviews to his previous hits like The Godfather.

The synopsis reads: “MEGALOPOLIS is a Roman Epic set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver), a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare.”

“Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves,” it adds.

The new epic, which Coppola self-financed, also stars Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman.

Megalopolis is set to grace theaters on September 27.