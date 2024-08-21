 
Geo News

Zoe Kravitz gets candid about seeing fiancé Channing Tatum play the bad guy

Zoe Kravitz directed Channing Tatum starrer 'Blink Twice'

By
Web Desk
|

August 21, 2024

Zoe Kravitz directed Channing Tatum starrer Blink Twice
Zoe Kravitz directed Channing Tatum starrer 'Blink Twice'

Zoë Kravitz had fun watching her fiancé Channing Tatum play a bad guy in her directorial debut Blink Twice.

Channing, who’s known for his roles in comedies and romcoms like 21 Jump Street and The Lost City, is new to a negative character.

In Blink Twice, Tatum plays Slater King, a tech billionaire who’s trying to restore his public image after he’s accused of wrongdoing. He meets gorgeous waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at a black tie gala and wisks her and her friends off to his private island. Frida soon begins to suspect that King doesn’t have good intentions.

Kravitz said it was “awesome,” to see Tatum play the character.

“It was awesome because he was doing such a good job, and as an actor, I'm like, ‘This is delicious stuff that he's never gotten a chance to do.’ And also, he's doing this part because he's an ally. He wants to tell this story,” she told People.

“It’s the ultimate support to look horrible so that he can serve the story,” she added.

The Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz got engaged last year, and the latter hopes they’ll collaborate again in the future.

“I mean, I think that art is our love language. I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other,” she said. 

All the times Jennifer Lopez got married and walked out
All the times Jennifer Lopez got married and walked out
Meghan Markle lets slip Princess Lilibet's great tragedy
Meghan Markle lets slip Princess Lilibet's great tragedy
'Megalopolis' trailer: Watch Adam Driver in modern Roman Empire video
'Megalopolis' trailer: Watch Adam Driver in modern Roman Empire
Katy Perry to receive Video Vanguard honor at 2024 VMAs
Katy Perry to receive Video Vanguard honor at 2024 VMAs
Rod Stewart clarifies his health status after suffering from Covid
Rod Stewart clarifies his health status after suffering from Covid
Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice to protect Princess Charlotte video
Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice to protect Princess Charlotte
Taylor Swift breaks King of Pop Michael Jackson's record video
Taylor Swift breaks King of Pop Michael Jackson's record
Taylor Swift makes 'Florida' debut at London 'Eras Tour' with a surprise video
Taylor Swift makes 'Florida' debut at London 'Eras Tour' with a surprise