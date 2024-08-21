Zoe Kravitz gets candid about seeing fiancé Channing Tatum play the bad guy

Zoe Kravitz directed Channing Tatum starrer 'Blink Twice'

Zoë Kravitz had fun watching her fiancé Channing Tatum play a bad guy in her directorial debut Blink Twice.

Channing, who’s known for his roles in comedies and romcoms like 21 Jump Street and The Lost City, is new to a negative character.

In Blink Twice, Tatum plays Slater King, a tech billionaire who’s trying to restore his public image after he’s accused of wrongdoing. He meets gorgeous waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at a black tie gala and wisks her and her friends off to his private island. Frida soon begins to suspect that King doesn’t have good intentions.

Kravitz said it was “awesome,” to see Tatum play the character.

“It was awesome because he was doing such a good job, and as an actor, I'm like, ‘This is delicious stuff that he's never gotten a chance to do.’ And also, he's doing this part because he's an ally. He wants to tell this story,” she told People.

“It’s the ultimate support to look horrible so that he can serve the story,” she added.

The Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz got engaged last year, and the latter hopes they’ll collaborate again in the future.

“I mean, I think that art is our love language. I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other,” she said.