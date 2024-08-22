WATCH: Donald Trump takes aim at Obamas for 'getting personal' at DNC

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his actions in response to former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama's scathing criticism of him, citing their "personal" attacks to justify his own behaviour, Politico reported.



"Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night taking little shots? He was taking shots at your president and so was Michelle," Trump said at a campaign rally in Asheboro, North Carolina on Wednesday.

"You know, they always say, 'Sir, please stick to policy, don't get personal,' but they're getting personal all night, these people."

Later at the rally, Trump asked the crowd: "Should I get personal, or should I not get personal?"

This came as the Obamas delivered speeches at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), abandoning their previous call for their party to "go high" and instead delivering harsh rebukes of Trump.

"Going small is petty, it's unhealthy, and, quite frankly, it's unpresidential," Michelle said to the boisterous crowd. "It's his same old con: doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people's lives better."

Barack’s remarks, in particular, included a jab at Trump's size anxiety, insinuating that it extended beyond crowd sizes. He made this comment while looking down at his hands.

According to Politico, this departure from political decorum has become increasingly evident among Democrats since Trump's 2016 victory, culminating in a cycle where the Harris campaign issues snarky press releases, jabs aimed at taunting Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance.

Trump's counter attacks

Meanwhile, the 78-year-old former president has had almost no filter making vicious personal attacks on political rivals from both Democratic and Republican parties.

Trump recently referred to Kamala Harris as "Comrade Kamala", accusing her of being a Marxist.

Furthermore, Trump's comments about the Obamas alluded to a conspiracy he has repeatedly perpetuated about his predecessor over the years, using Obama's middle name "Hussein" as a dogwhistle to suggest he is secretly Muslim.

He also slammed President Joe Biden, who said Trump puts "himself first and America last" during his own DNC speech Monday, for vacationing in Southern California: "People don't want to see you in a bathing suit."