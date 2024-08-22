Prince William takes major step to elevate Kate Middleton’s mood

Prince William is on a mission to make Kate Middleton happy, especially after the challenging health woes at the start of 2024.



For the unversed, the Princess of Wales has been currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis in March.

To elevate Catherine's mood, the future King of England has been planning to invest money in renovating their royal residence, Adelaide Cottage.

According to Express, the Prince of Wales might refurbish "a spacious red-brick annexe building," situated next door to the cottage to improve his family's lifestyle.

The source shared that the building is "currently inhabitable and needs extensive renovation works if it were to be used. Discussions have been ongoing for a while about using the property as part of the overall cottage grounds, but it's just about finding the right time to kick the project off."



An insider claimed that William is very "conscious" of the public scrutiny over the "Royal Family's spending habits," so the father-of-three "is looking at the best way to cover any renovation costs."

However, the report revealed that King Charles' son has been putting his plans on hold due to the family's "unfortunate position," but the renovation project will start "when the time is right."