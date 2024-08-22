 
England's Woakes not shying away from selection for Pakistan, New Zealand tours

Woakes has taken 127 wickets in 32 Tests on home soil but picked up just 36 wickets in 20 matches abroad

Reuters
August 22, 2024

Englands Chris Woakes celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite at the Cricket Ground in Birmingham, Britain, on July 27, 2024. —Reuters
Chris Woakes has struggled to replicate his home form on England's overseas tours but the fast bowler said he is ready to answer the call if selected for tours of Pakistan and New Zealand later this year.

Woakes has taken 127 wickets in 32 test matches on home soil but picked up just 36 wickets in 20 matches abroad.

His last overseas tour was in 2022 and he was criticised for his performances in England's 4-0 drubbing in Australia during the 2021-22 Ashes.

England travel to Pakistan for a three-test series in October, before playing three matches in New Zealand in December.

"I'll play for England where I'm picked to play for England. I certainly wouldn't rule myself out," Woakes, who took 3-32 on the first day of England's opening test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, told reporters of the upcoming tours.

"The selectors will have their plans, but I'm certainly not going to turn down a tour if selected.

"I haven't played an away test for a little while, but that might be a good thing because it can give you a fresh look on things. I wouldn't shy away from it."

Woakes also said he has worked hard on his batting, which could boost his chances of selection.

"That's a bonus, isn't it? It's certainly something which I've always worked on," said the 35-year-old, who has a batting average of 27.76.

"I've put in some hard yards to make sure that I'm capable of doing that.

"It's an extra string in the bow which allows you to potentially be selected ahead of someone else who maybe can't quite fulfil that role."

England trail Sri Lanka by 214 runs after day one of the first test.

