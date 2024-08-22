 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's THIS move is a 'cheering sign' in her cancer recovery

Royal expert believes Princess of Wales' upcoming move shows positive progress in her health recovery

By
Web Desk
|

August 22, 2024

Kate Middletons THIS move is a cheering sign in her cancer recovery
Kate Middleton's THIS move is a 'cheering sign' in her cancer recovery

Prince William and Kate Middleton have enjoyed a quieter summer following the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

After making public appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon, Kate Middleton is reportedly focused on spending time with Prince William and their children.

As the royal couple is now heading for a trip to Balmoral in Scotland, expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop shared thoughts on this move in an interview with Mirror.

Dunlop encouraged this move saying, "William and Kate will cap off the season with a trip to Scotland's Balmoral, a cheering sign in the wake of the Princess of Wales's earlier cancer diagnosis."

The expert noted that Kate Middleton will "be well looked after by the royal institution she has come to personify," adding, "But still on the outside is her brother-in-law Harry. There is no word of his arrival, presumably, the freelance prince will be too busy planning the Sussexes' next big move."

She also highlighted the contrast between the future King and Queen, William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent activities.

"On the one hand there is the Sussexes' recent visit to Columbia confirming what we already knew - Harry is most comfortable doing what he was trained for from birth: glad-handing, gushing, ribbon-cutting, dancing, and even trying his hand Spanish," she remarked.

Jenna Ortega recalls getting a 'jump scare' at 'Beetlejuice' sequel set
Jenna Ortega recalls getting a 'jump scare' at 'Beetlejuice' sequel set
Ed Sheeran sparks neighbours fury with 'wildlife pond' swim video
Ed Sheeran sparks neighbours fury with 'wildlife pond' swim
Prince Andrew new decision takes toll on King Charles health
Prince Andrew new decision takes toll on King Charles health
The Weeknd unveils streaming date of Sao Paulo
The Weeknd unveils streaming date of Sao Paulo
Bella Hadid slays in gorgeous white gown as she celebrates perfume launch
Bella Hadid slays in gorgeous white gown as she celebrates perfume launch
Selena Gomez seemingly prepares for wedding after HUGE engagement hint video
Selena Gomez seemingly prepares for wedding after HUGE engagement hint
Buckingham Palace makes key arrangements as King Charles health declines
Buckingham Palace makes key arrangements as King Charles health declines
Prince William makes final call about Harry's return to royal family
Prince William makes final call about Harry's return to royal family