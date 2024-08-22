Kate Middleton's THIS move is a 'cheering sign' in her cancer recovery

Prince William and Kate Middleton have enjoyed a quieter summer following the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

After making public appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon, Kate Middleton is reportedly focused on spending time with Prince William and their children.

As the royal couple is now heading for a trip to Balmoral in Scotland, expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop shared thoughts on this move in an interview with Mirror.

Dunlop encouraged this move saying, "William and Kate will cap off the season with a trip to Scotland's Balmoral, a cheering sign in the wake of the Princess of Wales's earlier cancer diagnosis."

The expert noted that Kate Middleton will "be well looked after by the royal institution she has come to personify," adding, "But still on the outside is her brother-in-law Harry. There is no word of his arrival, presumably, the freelance prince will be too busy planning the Sussexes' next big move."

She also highlighted the contrast between the future King and Queen, William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent activities.

"On the one hand there is the Sussexes' recent visit to Columbia confirming what we already knew - Harry is most comfortable doing what he was trained for from birth: glad-handing, gushing, ribbon-cutting, dancing, and even trying his hand Spanish," she remarked.