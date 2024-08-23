Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck rekindled romance with sincere intentions: Source

The singer and actress filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance with sincere aims.



A source close to Lopez and Affleck revealed to People magazine that the estranged couple "really loved each other — and it happened quickly."

The insider went on to say, "They were really going to give it a try, and they did.”

"These are two people who are in love with love, and who wouldn't jump into that? And the world wanted it,” a bird chirped.

On August 20 multiple sources broke the news that the Atlas actress filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding celebration, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Furthermore, the tipster told the outlet that the Marry Me star and Affleck, who tied the knot in July 2022, are "very different people."

"She's super public and wants to go out, and he's more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home," the source continued.

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez and Affleck entered into a romantic partnership for the second time in April 2021 after postponing their marriage in 2003.