Robert F. Kennedy Jr withdraws presidential bid in Arizona: state secretary

Trump said this week he would "certainly be open" to Kennedy playing a role in his administration

By
Reuters
|

August 24, 2024

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addresses the Libertarian Partys national convention in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2024. — Reuters
Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday filed paperwork to withdraw from presidential ballots in the state of Arizona, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said.

The withdrawal comes as Kennedy is set to address the nation on Friday in Arizona.

A super PAC supporting Kennedy told Reuters on Wednesday that Kennedy wants a deal with Donald Trump in which he endorses the Republican rival in exchange for a job in a potential Trump administration.

Trump told CNN this week he would "certainly be open" to Kennedy playing a role in his administration if the independent candidate drops out of the race and endorses him.

Kennedy, his vice presidential running mate Nicole Shanahan, and 11 of his presidential electors issued a voluntary withdrawal, Arizona's Fontes said in a post on X.

