World's largest football stadium to rise in Morocco

An illustration of the Grand Stade Hassan II stadium, in Casablanca, Morocco. — Instagram/@oualalou.choi

Morocco is set to build the world's largest football stadium which is poised to redefine modern stadium architecture because of its unique design which deeply roots from Moroccan culture.

The "Grand Stade Hassan II" stadium, which is designed like a giant tent, is the brainchild of architecture firm "Oualalou+Choi" in collaboration with global sports design experts "Populous", seamlessly merging tradition with modern design, according to Interesting Engineering.

François Clément, senior principal, president of Populous France, and lead architect for the project, stated: "The Grand Stade Hassan II will provide extraordinary spaces that create exceptional experiences for every fan and every visitor.

"It is a cornerstone of King Mohammed VI's vision to develop Morocco’s football infrastructure that will elevate Morocco to the highest global platform of sporting infrastructure development."

This new stadium is set to be built in Casablanca and its design draws heavily from Moroccan culture, particularly the traditional social gatherings known as "moussem."

These gatherings inspired the stadium’s grand tented rooftop, which dominates the forested landscape surrounding the stadium.

Designed from a unique aluminum lattice, the rooftop is supported by a ring of 32 stairways.

This stadium has a capacity to host a crowd of 115,000 people who will be surrounded by botanical gardens, as a result of the designers' extensive use of greenery.

Additionally, the three steep tiers at each end of the stadium ensure that every fan has an engaging view of the action on the field. Meanwhile, the stadium also features hospitality areas, including luxurious VIP and VVIP lounges.

Designed to meet the highest standards of Fifa competitions, the Grand Stade Hassan II is set to host some of the world's most prestigious sporting events, including the potential final of the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

Moreover, it will serve as the home ground for two local soccer clubs, further cementing its status as a hub of Moroccan soccer.