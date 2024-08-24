Ben Affleck steps out for sweet treat amid divorce drama

Ben Affleck was caught enjoying a sweet treat during an outing with his children, amid divorce drama with estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.



As per MailOnline, the Gone Girl actor was captured on the streets of Los Angeles’ Brentwood area with his children Fin and Samuel.

The actor shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The 52-year-old actor was caught on camera enjoying his ice-cream while spending quality time with his kids amid his split from the 55-year-old actress.

His latest outing comes shortly after his estranged wife filed for divorce this week on August 20 following months of split rumours.

As per documents obtained by DailyMail.com, the date of separation has been formally listed as April 26, 2024.

Lopez cited "irreconcilable differences" in her petition for divorce. She also sought her old surname back after changing her name to Mrs. Affleck.

The estranged couple first connected in 2002 on the set of Gigli and later called it quits after two years of dating in 2004.

Both actors rekindled their romance in 2021 after calling off their engagement nearly two decades earlier.