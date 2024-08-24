Noise pollution troubles well-being of Dubai's Gen Z: study

A represenatational image depicting a person wearing headphones while crossing a road in a city. — Unsplash/File

A new study has revealed that noise pollution in the extravagant Gulf city of Dubai is a major concern for the Generation Z as many of them consider it an important factor troubling their well-being.

Notably, the study was conducted by Buro Happold’s Urban C:Labs in collaboration with Heriot-Watt University in Dubai. It will be presented at the Inter-Noise 2024 conference in Nantes, France, reported Khaleej Times.

The study was led by Pooja Ganatra, who is a senior sustainability consultant, noise specialist and lecturer at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, along with Gregory Maltsev and Kathy Wong, who are consultants based in Dubai and Hong Kong.

As the study’s demographic is extensively aware about mental health dilemmas as well as the environmental aspects influencing them, the research has been deemed particularly relevant.

For the research, students at the university took part in noise-mapping exercises and surveys assessing their sleep quality and mental health. Moreover, they also provided important details into how urban noise pollution is affecting their daily lives.

“The findings revealed that nearly 70% of Dubai’s Generation Z population identified noise pollution as a significant factor influencing their wellness, with 37% rating it as a top concern. Our study highlighted frequent symptoms among participants, such as stress, tiredness, and difficulty concentrating, indicating a strong link between noise exposure and mental health issues," said Ganatra.

She also highlighted that the correlation between noise and air pollution in urban settings, particularly in Dubai’s rapidly growing environment, has been underscored by the research.

"The data showed that the majority of students considered noise pollution the most impactful environmental factor, while a combined 88% acknowledged both noise and air pollution as critical issues affecting their well-being. This dual threat highlights the need for integrated urban planning strategies that address both noise and air quality to mitigate their combined effects on public health," she added.

According to the researchers, Gen Z, who are often ignored in urban studies, are now at the frontline of experiencing the consequences of rapid urbanistaion.

“With the region’s relentless growth, noise has become an unavoidable aspect of daily life. This research sheds light on how noise exposure may be contributing to the mental health challenges faced by young people today,” said Ganatra.