Prince Andrew suffers major setback after Balmoral invite

Prince Andrew, who's currently at Balmoral Castle to spend time with King Charles, has received bad news amid ongoing royal lodge feud.



The Duke of York, who was expecting a crucial meeting with the monarch, is said to be in tense after Queen Camilla's alleged attempt to "block crunch talks" between the two brothers amid siege of Royal Lodge.

Queen Camilla has allegedly shattered the Duke's dream of having crucial meeting with the monarch, according to inside sources.

The insider has claimed that the brothers are currently on holiday together at the late Queen Elizabeth's favourite Scottish residence, however, Queen Camilla is keeping the pair "at arm's length".

"Charles does not like confrontation at the best of times and especially when he is on holiday. They are not in each other's pockets at Balmoral and probably only regularly see one another at dinner," a close friend of the King and Queen has said.

"This summer the King needs rest more than ever. The cancer treatment has been tiring and it makes him often fall asleep. I can't think of anything guaranteed to make him go off the deep end than to have Royal Lodge brought up," they added.

"At Christmas, Andrew did try to get a meeting with the King and she kept him at arm's length," they continued.



The King and Queen, who are at Balmoral Castle, are said to be enjoying the company or Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children along with other royals at the iconic Scottish residence.