Lady Gaga flaunts her Oscar, Grammys, more awards in fun video

Lady Gaga has shared an exciting glimpse into her home.



On Sunday, Gaga took to TikTok to share a video showcasing her impressive collection of awards.

In the video, the singer, 38, can be seen dancing on her new song Die With a Smile, a collaboration with Bruno Mars.

Gaga dances energetically around her dressing room while the camera pans to display her numerous achievements.

Among the highlights are her Oscar, prominently displayed on the fireplace mantle, her 13 Grammy Awards, arranged on window shelves.

Additionally, her MTV Movie & TV Awards and MTV Video Music Awards are showcased on shelves above her windows.

"When I fantasize about dropping all my new music at once," Gaga wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Gaga expressed her gratitude towards fans for their support of her recent track.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Gaga wrote, "Watching fans from all over the world celebrate this music has meant so much to me, to see the words of the song touch your heart and the video provoke this huge wave of dancing and fun is beautiful to watch and I’m so grateful."

"Thank you thank you thank you for loving our song i love you for real and i hope the message of love we shared will continue to create special moments for you all in your lives—I know it does in mine every day. The power of music is big and your love of this song reminded me of that," she added.