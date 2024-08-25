Kate Middleton plans big move for monarchy amid cancer treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly planning a big move for the future of monarchy amid her ongoing cancer treatment.



According to a report by Radar Online, the future queen is desperately fighting back from cancer to save monarchy.

The outlet, citing royal insiders, has reported that the Princess of Wales is planning to be at Prince William's side in New York for Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in September.

The royal source told the publication, “Kate is very excited to be getting back in the swing of royal duties."

Being able to stand next to her husband and raise awareness about climate change "means the world to her", the source further said.

Kate and William have been ‘craving the chance to get away and have some fun’, so this is the perfect opportunity to do just that, the tipster claimed.

The report further says, "Being away from the kids and holed up in a ritzy hotel will be a treat, plus they love New York and its energy."