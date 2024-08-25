Sabrina Carpenter turns heads at 'Short n' Sweet' release party

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated the release of her latest album Short n' Sweet.



On Friday night, Carpenter was spotted leaving the release party of her album in New York City, according to MailOnline.

Donning a navy blue lace corset top with tight black trousers and matching heels, the Espresso singer left the party with a bouquet of flowers in her hand.

Carpenter's new album, released on Friday, features tracks like Taste, Dumb & Poetic, Coincidence, Lie To Girls, and Good Graces. This marked the because i liked a boy singer's sixth studio album.

Additionally, Carpenter has also been making headlines due to rumours about her relationship with Barry Keoghan.

Despite reports of their relationship being "on and off," Carpenter has publicly praised Keoghan, referring to him as a "great actor" in recent interviews.

"I'm very honoured and I got to work with such a great actor!" she told The Guardian about Keoghan, who made appearance in the Please Please Please music video, adding that it was "one of the best experiences I've ever had."