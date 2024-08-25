Macklemore cancels Dubai concert upon fans’ insistence

Macklemore has cancelled his upcoming concert in Dubai.

The Hind’s Hall rapper, 41, made the announcement in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday.

Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, who goes by the stage name Macklemore, said that it was due to his fans that he felt the need to "get a grasp on the situation."



"Over the last several months I’ve had a number of people reach out to me, sharing resources and asking me to cancel the show in solidarity with the people of Sudan and to boycott doing business in UAE for the role they are playing in the ongoing genocide and humanitarian crisis in the region. It was important for me to learn and really get a grasp on the situation," read the second image he shared in a slider post.

The American rapper acknowledged that his decision to withdraw might invite challenges for him in the future.



"My decision to cancel the Dubai show comes from this place. I know that this will probably jeopardise my future shows in the area, and I truly hate letting any of my fans down. I was really excited too. But until the UAE stops arming and funding the RSF I will not perform there."

He also called on other celebrities lined up to perform in Dubai to reflect on their choices.

"I have no judgment against other artists performing in the UAE. But I do ask the question to my peers scheduled to play in Dubai: If we used our platforms to mobilise collective liberation, what could we accomplish?"