King Charles loves Kate Middleton opinions on ‘drama'

King Charles and Kate Middleton’s real bond and understanding is laid bare by a Royal expert.



The Princess of Wales has earned a top spot in King Charles’ good books and is highly appreciated by His Majesty.

Royal expert Robert Jobson tells The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson : “The fact she broke the news with the king beforehand was really important, you know.

“And you only have to look at the king when you see him.

“He actually adores her, he calls her his beloved daughter in law. He obviously adores her, because she's somebody not who's looking to make dramas or problems,” adds Jobson.

Speaking further about Kate, the expert noted: “She's somebody who, I think, tries to find solutions. And that's quite important when we've had a lot of drama in the royal family quite recently.”