Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid Kate Middleton's latest public appearance

Buckingham Palace has released its first statement a day after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made her public appearance on Sunday.



The future queen joined her husband Prince William as they made their way to church on the Balmoral estate.

The mother of three was pictured on her way to Crathie Kirk on the Balmoral estate.

This is Kate Middleton third outing this year as she continues to focus on her recovery from cancer.

Now, the palace on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a sweet message to wish Duke of Gloucester on his 80th birthday.

Sharing a sweet photo of the duke, the palace tweeted, “Wishing The Duke of Gloucester a very happy 80th birthday today!”

The Duke of Gloucester is the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin and a full-time working member of the Royal Family.

He attends national and international events in support of the King and his duties as Head of State, as well as undertaking extensive public duties and engagements every year reflecting his own interests and charities.