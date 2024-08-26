Oasis reunion an inspiration from music rivals Blur?

The legendary rock group, Oasis is gearing for a long-awaited reunion.

Liam and Noel Gallagher would be getting back together for a comeback after their 15-year-long infamous split.

Renowned for their rather fiery feud that spanned over the past decade, fans have now gone feral over the fact that the Mancunian brothers would be reuniting after they hinted the event in an announcement that is expected on Tuesday.

Their official X (formerly known as Twitter) has a short video that showcases the date “27.08.24” and then the screen flickers to read “8am.”

It was also noted that the date and time were stylized in the same way as their Oasis logo. This clip is also shared on the Champagne Supernova hitmakers’ official website.

The comeback can also be compared in contrast to their music rivals, Blur, who reunited for their tour last year.

Blur grew a huge fan following after successful hit singles such as Song 2, Parklife and Girls & Boys, but unfortunately, decided to disband in 2003 citing creative differences as the reason.

Given, if Oasis follow in their footsteps, not only can a reunion be expected, like The Universal singers did in 2022, but a comeback album may also be assumed, since Blur released one, titled, Ballad of Darren, that became a huge hit.